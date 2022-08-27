Pathaan: SRK, John in fist fight

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in his Pathan look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

'Hero' Shah Rukh Khan and 'Villain' John Abraham are getting ready for the fight of the year in Pathaan.

Apparently, their climactic face-off in Siddharth Anand's directorial will see a shirtless SRK in fist-to-fist combat with John.

John's role is as important as Shah Rukh's.

"John Abraham is THE antagonist, THE villain of Pathaan," Siddharth stresses to Subhash K Jha.

"I have always believed in the fact that the villain's projection should be as big, if not bigger, than that of the hero's. Only when the villain is massive can the tussle between them be spectacular."

About the confrontation between the two stars, Anand reveals, "We have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John. We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar."

"The first looks of SRK, Deepika Padukone and John truly represent the zone we want the audiences to view the film in. People have just got a taste of the world of Pathaan. This is just the tip of the iceberg. I can assure you that nothing can prepare you for the action spectacle that is coming your way."