News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Pathaan: SRK, John in fist fight

Pathaan: SRK, John in fist fight

By SUBHASH K JHA
August 27, 2022 09:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in his Pathan look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

'Hero' Shah Rukh Khan and 'Villain' John Abraham are getting ready for the fight of the year in Pathaan.

Apparently, their climactic face-off in Siddharth Anand's directorial will see a shirtless SRK in fist-to-fist combat with John.

John's role is as important as Shah Rukh's.

"John Abraham is THE antagonist, THE villain of Pathaan," Siddharth stresses to Subhash K Jha.

"I have always believed in the fact that the villain's projection should be as big, if not bigger, than that of the hero's. Only when the villain is massive can the tussle between them be spectacular."

 

About the confrontation between the two stars, Anand reveals, "We have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John. We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar."

"The first looks of SRK, Deepika Padukone and John truly represent the zone we want the audiences to view the film in. People have just got a taste of the world of Pathaan. This is just the tip of the iceberg. I can assure you that nothing can prepare you for the action spectacle that is coming your way."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Shefali's Night Out With Vidya
Shefali's Night Out With Vidya
'I'm a greedy actor'
'I'm a greedy actor'
Ananya's WOW Liger Looks!
Ananya's WOW Liger Looks!
Communal flare-up near memorial to be unveiled by PM
Communal flare-up near memorial to be unveiled by PM
Canadian National Exhibition Is Back!
Canadian National Exhibition Is Back!
Rs 1 Trillion Freebies By State Govts
Rs 1 Trillion Freebies By State Govts
FIFA lifts AIFF ban; U-17 WC to go ahead as planned
FIFA lifts AIFF ban; U-17 WC to go ahead as planned

More like this

'Audience has become very choosy'

'Audience has become very choosy'

'Mike Tyson is scary and sweet'

'Mike Tyson is scary and sweet'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances