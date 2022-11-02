PathaanTeaser: High On Action, Thrills

It's been a long time since we saw Shah Rukh grace the big screen but going by the Pathaan teaser, it's safe to say the superstar is making a dhamakedaar comeback.

It's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and what better way to appease his fans than by releasing the teaser of his much-awaited film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the action entertainer will be Khan's first outing in five years when it hits theatres in January.

The teaser introduces us to SRK's character Pathaan -- a spy, who is caught on a mission and presumed dead but he is not.

Shah Rukh looks fit as an action hero and steals the show with his chiseled body and rugged look.

His scary grin at the start gives you goosebumps, and the teaser only gets better.

We get a glimpse of Deepika and she looks stunningly beautiful.

She gets into the action mode briefly and it's a treat to watch her pack a punch.

John plays the baddie and we do get to see him and SRK fight it out on top of a moving bus.

The sequence is superbly shot and though John has this image of being the quintessential action hero, it's exciting to see him play the anti-hero against Shah Rukh.

The teaser has some cool action stunts and sequences, which have been sleekly executed without making them look over the top.

Though there are hardly any dialogues, the actors still make a strong impression. Especially King Khan.

It's been a long time since we saw Shah Rukh grace the big screen but going by the Pathaan teaser, it's safe to say the superstar is making a dhamakedaar comeback with loads of action and thrills.

Guess the wait is going to be worth it!