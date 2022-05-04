Abhishek Parties With Yami, Nimrat

The folks who made the Netflix film Dasvi hosted a success party attended by its stars.
Abhishek Bachchan plays a jailed politician while Nimrat Kaur plays his wife in Dasvi. Yami Gautam is the jailor who helps Abhishek achieve his goal.
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan, who feels there's no actor with a 100% cent track record, holds Dasvi close to his heart.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Yami Gautam lights up the room with her incandescent smile.
IMAGE: Nimrat Kaur gained 15 kilos for her role, and the process, she said, gave her sleepless nights.
IMAGE: Nimrat cited an important lesson she learnt during the making of Dasvi.
IMAGE: Dasvi was Director Tushar Jalota's debut film.
IMAGE: Pramita and her husband Producer Dinesh Vijan.
IMAGE: Pragya Yadav, who recently co-produced Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.
IMAGE: Shiddat Director Kunal Deshmukh.
