Rediff.com  » Movies » Abhishek Parties With Yami, Nimrat

By Rediff Movies
May 04, 2022 14:51 IST
The folks who made the Netflix film Dasvi hosted a success party attended by its stars.

Abhishek Bachchan plays a jailed politician while Nimrat Kaur plays his wife in Dasvi. Yami Gautam is the jailor who helps Abhishek achieve his goal.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan, who feels there's no actor with a 100% cent track record, holds Dasvi close to his heart.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Yami Gautam lights up the room with her incandescent smile.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nimrat Kaur gained 15 kilos for her role, and the process, she said, gave her sleepless nights.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nimrat cited an important lesson she learnt during the making of Dasvi.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Dasvi was Director Tushar Jalota's debut film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Pramita and her husband Producer Dinesh Vijan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Pragya Yadav, who recently co-produced Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shiddat Director Kunal Deshmukh.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
