Bollywood's Most Mesmerising Tawaif? VOTE!

Dazzling, dancing and decked to the hilt, courtesans in Hindi films are a breathtaking mix of shiny fantasy and flirtatious poetry to behold.

Under those resplendent adas and thumkas though, often hides a feeling of disenchantment towards a world that cannot do with or without her.

Painted a picture of song, sacrifice, solitude or seduction, film-makers have turned the tawaif into a larger-than-life trope of sorts, one that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is ready to pay befitting tribute to in his trademark grand style for the Netflix Web series, Heeramandi.

Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, Heeramandi focuses on the lives of Lahore's courtesans residing in one of its oldest neighbourhoods of the same name against the backdrop of British Raj.

Sukanya Verma looks at some of the most mesmerising portrayals of courtesans in Hindi cinema. Vote for your favourite in the poll below.

Meena Kumari, Pakeezah

Kamal Amrohi's long-delayed passion project comes alive in Meena Kumari's pristine presence capturing the giddy romance and crushing melancholy of both mother and daughter as courtesans destined for a similar fate when love and social norms collide.

Vyjayanthimala, Devdas

Unlike the titular hero of Sarat Chandra Chatterjee's novella, courtesan Chandramukhi doesn't go to pieces when her love isn't reciprocated but is inspired to start life anew earning her the man's awe and respect.

Vyjayanthimala's fine portrayal of such unconditional devotion in Bimal Roy's 1955 classic fetched her a Filmfare 'Best Supporting Actress' trophy -- one that she famously turned down. Nothing less than Best Actress honour was acceptable to the star.

Vyjayanthimala, Sadhna

Vyjayanthimala's graceful dancer and dramatic prowess comes in handy whilst playing a professor's wife whose courtesan origins cause much outrage and melodrama in B R Chopra's progressive social drama.

Vyjayanthimala, Sunghursh

In this adaptation of Mahasweta Devi's novel, the ever-so-alluring Vyjayanthimala uses the power of her tantalising beauty and dance as a courtesan of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah's to entice a nobleman's bête noire.

Madhuri Dixit, Devdas

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's opulent Devdas adaptation is a treat for the eyes. A huge credit for its charm goes to Madhuri Dixit's million-dollar smile and Kathak mastery as she seamlessly slips in iconic courtesan Chandramukhi's lovelorn skin and gilded costumes.

Madhuri Dixit, Kalank

Karan Johar's Kalank may be a misfire but the sight of a glorious Madhuri as a yesteryear courtesan of Heeramandi admitting to an illegitimate son from an affair years ago, dancing her heart away against its magnificent production design is not.

Rekha, Muqaddar Ka Sikander

Despite its obvious nods to Devdas, Prakash Mehra's love quadrangle provided Rekha a perfect platform (or kotha if you please) to portray the 'golden-hearted' courtesan Zohrabai to the hilt. Bold, beautiful and besotted, it's impossible not to sympathise with her unlucky-in-love character when the object of her unrequited affection experiences the exact same agony through someone else.

Rekha, Umrao Jaan

Rekha's National-Award winning turn in and as Umrao Jaan, of course, is the gold standard in the genre.

Muzzafar Ali's exquisite treatment of Mirza Mohammed Haadi Ruswa's Urdu novel, Umrao Jaan Ada tells the story of a courtesan's forlorn life over the course of a doomed romance and familial estrangement.

Rekha's spellbinding charisma combined with the period drama's classic imagery and enchanting melody are a match made in heaven.

Aishwarya Rai, Umrao Jaan

As elegant and lithe Ash's dance moves are, J P Dutta's skin-deep remake of the courtesan who got a raw deal from life doesn't have the same impact as Rekha's version.

Waheeda Rehman, Mujhe Jeene Do

Sunil Dutt's dacoit drama would have half its allure sans Waheeda Rehman's sensuality. As the irresistible nautch girl, Chameli Jaan, the legend doesn't simply rely on her beauty but also conveys the hardships that follow when married to an outlaw.

Smita Patil, Ghungroo

Admired for her influences in arthouse cinema, Smita Patil brings her natural game to a stereotypical Bollywood courtesan. Despite its formulaic plot -- golden-hearted tawaif and spineless royal's forbidden romance produces a love child much to the dismay of the latter's snooty family -- the actor's forceful histrionics and dramatic mujras reiterate her versatility.

Rati Agnihotri, Tawaif

Considered one of the most author-backed roles of her career, Rati Agnihotri stars as a tawaif posing as a poet's wife.

Underlining the importance of never judging a book by its cover in classic B R Chopra style, its social commentary captures how her life changes for the better after circumstances give her a chance to enjoy the joys of domestic bliss.

Tabu, Jeet

'90s masala at its peak, Jeet is full of intense images -- ranging from a furious Sunny Deol flexing his biceps and stomping his left feet, a coy Karisma Kapoor fluttering her eyelashes and an excited Salman Khan doing his 'cool dude' bit. Somewhere in this mad love triangle, Tabu squeezes in her melancholic tawaif, Tulsibai, modelled along the exact same lines as Muqaddar Ka Sikander's Zohrabai.

Awkward dancing aside, props to Tabu for delivering dialogues like 'Pehli baar kisi shareefzadi ne ek tawaif ka ghar toda' without batting an eyelid.

Hema Malini, Sharafat

Hema Malini's feisty tawaif calls out the double standards of society and its skewed morals when forced into a profession against her will yet rejected by those responsible for it in the first place.

Mumtaz, Khilona

Mumtaz's do-gooder courtesan comes to a mentally unsound guy's rescue by pretending to be his wife as part of his healing process only to be treated badly by his folks in Bollywood's quintessential '60s style melodrama.

Reena Roy, Rocky

Back in the day when Bollywood's idea of drama was to counter injustice with more injustice, Reena Roy becomes a target of her father's employer's lust, leaving her with bare minimum options like suicide or kotha.

Rani Mukerji, Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Against the backdrop of India's 1857 rebellion, Mangal Pandey tells the story of an Indian soldier's revolt against British colonialism. Adding a touch of Bollywood tadka to the proceedings is Rani Mukerji's presence as his love interest, the impish courtesan whom he rescues from an Englishman's clutches.

Sushmita Sen, Kisna: The Warrior Poet

Set against India's fight for freedom from its British masters, Subhash Ghai's adventurous tale follows the journey of a young villager escorting an English girl to safety from angry mobs on the loose. Among the help they receive is Sush's considerate courtesan whose timely cameo and mujra allows them safe passage.

