Pujara's ton puts Sussex on top vs Derbyshire

Pujara's ton puts Sussex on top vs Derbyshire

Source: PTI
May 05, 2024 12:15 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 167-ball knock was studded with 10 fours as he notched his first century of the County season in his third match. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 104 helped Sussex extend their first innings lead to 111 runs in their County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire on Saturday.

Pujara's unbeaten 167-ball knock was studded with 10 fours as he notched his first century of the County season in his third match.

 

He scored 86 and 44 not out against Gloucestershire and 38 in his only outing against Leicestershire.

Sussex were 357 for 5, riding on Pujara's ton and fifties from Tom Haines (58), Tom Alsop (64) and James Coles (72) in reply to Derbyshire's first innings total of 246 in an away game at the County Ground in Derby.

The right-handed India batter was at the crease with Jack Carson when stumps were drawn.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
