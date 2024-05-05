News
19-year-old lynched over 'sacrilege' charge in Punjab's Ferozepur

19-year-old lynched over 'sacrilege' charge in Punjab's Ferozepur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 05, 2024 12:10 IST
A 19-year-old youth was beaten to death following an alleged sacrilege incident that took place at a gurdwara Ferozepur on Saturday, police said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bakshish Singh, a resident of Talli Gulam village, allegedly tore some pages of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, after entering the premises of the gurdwara in Bandala village, they said.

His father Lakhwinder Singh said that Bakshish was mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment for it.

 

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the youth for the alleged sacrilege. Bakshish's father, however, called on the police to register a case against those who killed his son.

According to police, Bakshish allegedly tore some pages of the Guru Granth Sahib and then tried to flee.

He was caught by some people and as the news of the alleged incident spread, and villagers assembled at the gurdwara and thrashed the youth, they said.

He later succumbed to injuries, police said.

Police registered the FIR against Bakshish under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at the Arif Ke Police Station on a complaint lodged by Lakhvir Singh, chairman, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee.

Police have also registered an FIR against unidentified persons on the complaint of Bakshish's father.

Giani Raghbir Singh, the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, expressed grief over the incident of sacrilege in Ferozepur.

He termed Bakshish's death as a reaction to the 'failure to punish the culprits and give exemplary punishments by law'.

Moreover, the Jathedar has also asked the Sikh 'Sangat' to socially and religiously boycott the family of the youth and not to allow his last rites to be held in any gurdwara.

In a statement, Singh said for a long time, incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib have been taking place under a 'well-planned conspiracy'.

He said that the government's law is neither proving successful in stopping the incidents of sacrilege nor in punishing the culprits.

He said the sacrilege in Ferozepur is a very unfortunate incident which has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs.

"For Sikhs, there is nothing above Sri Guru Granth Sahib and incidents of sacrilege badly harm the soul and mentality of Sikhs," he said.

The Jathedar of the Akal Takht said when the rule of law "fails miserably in performing its duty", then people are forced to seek justice in their own way.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
