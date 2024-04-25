Yet Another Honour For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award at a ceremony in Mumbai's Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagrih.

The event honoured Bachchan for his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema.

Usha Mangeshkar presented the award.

The Big B expressed his heartfelt sentiments while remembering the late Lata Mangeshkar.

"Whenever I used to meet Lataji or when she used to meet my family, her love and affection for us were of a different kind," he said at the ceremony.

Seen here are Randeep Hooda, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure and A R Rahman.

The actor was accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

Together, they sought the blessings of the late Lata Mangeshkar and laid flowers at her memorial.

Randeep Hooda was also honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

"It is very special for me that I have been honoured with so many great people. On the biopic of Savarkarji, the Mangeshkar family and Deenanathji, who was his friend, it was a matter of great pride and happiness for me to receive this honour from the family who knew him, recognised him and respected him a lot," said Randeep, who recently directed Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, where he also played the titular role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The ceremony also felicitated luminaries such as A R Rahman, Padmini Kolhapure and Ashok Saraf.

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar is presented annually to individuals who have made groundbreaking contribution to the nation, its people and society.

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi was the inaugural recipient, followed by Asha Bhosle in 2023.

The event was overseen by music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the youngest of the Mangeshkar siblings.