Sonakshi's Stunning Heeramandi Style

After impressing with her Web debut series Dahaad, everyone is looking forward to seeing Sonakshi Sinha in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-talked about Netflix show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
The actress is currently promoting the show and has been making eye-catching appearances in stunning ethnic outfits, in keeping with the period theme of the show.
Namrata Thakker takes a look at her Heeramandi wardrobe.
Sonakshi kick-started Heeramandi promotions in a stunning pink sharara set with heavy embroidery featuring sequin work and semi-precious stones.
She kept her makeup subtle and went for a low bun, complimenting her look perfectly.
Sonakshi takes centrestage in the show, where she plays a courtesan named Fareedan.
For the trailer launch, she wears a dark red embroidered lehenga-choli set designed by Payal Singhal.
Redefining grace and elegance in a gorgeous cream kaftan dress, here’s Sona simply being the diva that she is.
At the Tilasmi Bahein song launch, Sonakshi made a grand entry in a gorgeous sparkling designer sari.
Her shiny long locks and a statement choker neck piece rounded off her look nicely.
For the next promotional event, Sonakshi opted for a purple bandhani ensemble and looked summer-ready in her easy-breezy outfit.
Casting magic in black!
That’s Sona slaying her monochrome look with a bit of bling and a lot of sass.
Green is definitely the colour of the season and Sona makes it look pretty in her satin skirt and dramatic jacket.
Sonakshi’s toasted orange mirror and sequin hand-embroidered jacket paired with a georgette sharara is all about comfort and warmth.