Rediff.com  » Movies » Sonakshi's Stunning Heeramandi Style

Sonakshi's Stunning Heeramandi Style

By NAMRATA THAKKER
April 23, 2024 12:02 IST
After impressing with her Web debut series Dahaad, everyone is looking forward to seeing Sonakshi Sinha in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-talked about Netflix show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

The actress is currently promoting the show and has been making eye-catching appearances in stunning ethnic outfits, in keeping with the period theme of the show.

Namrata Thakker takes a look at her Heeramandi wardrobe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi kick-started Heeramandi promotions in a stunning pink sharara set with heavy embroidery featuring sequin work and semi-precious stones.

She kept her makeup subtle and went for a low bun, complimenting her look perfectly.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi takes centrestage in the show, where she plays a courtesan named Fareedan.

For the trailer launch, she wears a dark red embroidered lehenga-choli set designed by Payal Singhal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Redefining grace and elegance in a gorgeous cream kaftan dress, here’s Sona simply being the diva that she is.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

At the Tilasmi Bahein song launch, Sonakshi made a grand entry in a gorgeous sparkling designer sari.

Her shiny long locks and a statement choker neck piece rounded off her look nicely.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram

For the next promotional event, Sonakshi opted for a purple bandhani ensemble and looked summer-ready in her easy-breezy outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nachiket Barve/ Instagram

Casting magic in black!

That’s Sona slaying her monochrome look with a bit of bling and a lot of sass.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hinal Dattani/ Instagram

Green is definitely the colour of the season and Sona makes it look pretty in her satin skirt and dramatic jacket.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Oceedee/ Instagram

Sonakshi’s toasted orange mirror and sequin hand-embroidered jacket paired with a georgette sharara is all about comfort and warmth. 

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
