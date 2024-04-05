'Yesterday was traumatic, today is serene'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

It's an emotional time for Manisha Koirala, as she stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

The actor had worked with Bhansali 28 years ago in his directorial debut, Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), and she's made so many memories since.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Posting pictures from her present life on Instagram, Manisha writes, 'I have a lot to be grateful for in life... a career that saw a lot of high moments, significant roles, best directors, and friendships that have stood the test of time... and it is with God's grace that I have been given a second life after battling cancer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

'I have also seen the lowest depths in life and took many wrong turns. Life has been a good teacher with all its highs and lows, and I understand the value of time more intensely now.

'Yesterday was exhilarating and traumatic, but today is serene and peaceful.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

'The best phase of my life... my days are all about spending time with my parents, who are aging.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

'Exploring nature trails in Nepal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

'Tending to my beautiful garden.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

'Looking after my furbabies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

'Surrendering to my spiritual practices.

'And doing maybe one film once in a long while.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

'I no longer want all the best movies or city life. I chose to work only with people whose work I respect, and that's why when the call came from SLB, I knew it was something worth leaving my serene world back for a short time.

'Heera Mandi has been enriching on many levels.... to work with SLB again after Khamoshi.

'He was so talented from day one, and how he has grown as a film-maker... but his eye for detail and larger-than-life vision retain the same rigor.

'Equally joyful was the experience of working with so many young, beautiful, and talented women.

'Each one of them was at ease with herself. There were no attempts to pull each other down. No fighting over lines, space, or angles. Or better costumes and hair.

'They have all been doing meaty roles in their films and earned the confidence to stand their ground.

'The only thing that has yet to change completely is the attitude of some media. Let me clarify: Not all journalists, but a few still think that the only way women can work together is by indulging in catfights and pulling each other down.

'Times have changed in many ways, and women are occupying their space. It's only fair that the media moves with the times, too, and gives everyone the respect they deserve.'