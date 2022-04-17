News
Inside Alia-Ranbir's Wedding Party

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: April 17, 2022 14:45 IST
Pastel was the colour scheme at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Thursday wedding, and black the colour theme of the party the couple hosted on Saturday at their home in Pali Hill.

Kindly click on the images for glimpses of the party.

 

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor takes a selfie with her cousin and his bride.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was stunning in a black shimmery gown.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Riddhima is two years and 13 days older than Ranbir. And though she has lived in New Delhi after her marriage to businessman Bharat Sahni since 2006, she has been a constant presence in her parents and brother's Mumbai lives.
Her mother Neetu Singh Kapoor once recalled how she had to caution her husband 'Bob' -- as she called Rishi Kapoor -- from calling his darling daughter and his grand-daughter Samara at any odd time in the day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For many years Neetu Singh Kapoor and Babita Shivdasani Kapoor, who is married to Rishi Kapoor's elder brother Randhir Kapoor, were reportedly not on good terms.
Neetu was apparently not invited to Karisma's 2003 wedding to businessman Sunjay Kapoor; neither Babita nor her daughters are said to have attended Riddhima's wedding.
But a detente was apparently reached before Kareena's 2012 wedding to Saif Ali Khan and since then, Karisma and Kareena have often been seen with their aunt and their cousins Riddhima and Ranbir.
Here is Karisma with her aunt Neetu and cousins Riddhima and Nitasha Nanda, whose late mum Ritu Nanda was Raj Kapoor's eldest child.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Riddhima with lawyer Kaajal Anand and Juno Chopra, the late movie mogul B R Chopra's grandson.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Riddhima with former Vogue India editor Priyanka Khanna.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
