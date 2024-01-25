Ranbir Gives Bhansali A Discount!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have signed up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film, Love & War.

Ranbir's mum Neetu Kapoor was among the first to express her happiness on social media: 'LOVE & WAR! Raha's parents...you both make me so proud with my all time favourite film maker #SANJAYLEELABHANSALI. Can't wait to see your magic #VickyKaushal.'

After her post, Alia dropped heart emojis and 'Love you.'

Vicky also expressed gratitude with 'Ma'm!!!'

Love & War marks the second collaboration of Bhansali and Bhatt after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

This is Ranbir's second collaboration with Bhansali after his debut with Saawariya in 2007.

Subhash K Jha reports that Ranbir, riding high on the success of Animal, has apparently hiked his fee from Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) to Rs 65 crore (Rs 650 million). But he has reportedly given his mentor Bhansali a substantial discount.

Love & War is set for release in theatres in Christmas 2025.

Expressing his happiness about the project, Vicky posted on his Instagram: 'An eternal cinema dream has come true.'