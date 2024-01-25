When Bollywood Showed Off Its Tricolours

Red, blue or tricolour, Bollywood folks love to douse themselves in hues of celebration.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Sukanya Verma looks at the times the colours of the tiranga adorned the stars on screen and off it.

Shah Rukh Khan, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

SRK chronicles the shuddh desi we are like that only sentiment in Aziz Mirza’s amusing style for the title track of his relevant social satire.

Juhi Chawla, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Juhi's jingling love for the tricolour in bangles of the same colour is hard to miss.

Varun Dhawan, ABCD 2

Representing India on the international platforms is a matter of pride and joy for Varun and his dancing troupe as evident in their tricolour-inspired frills in ABCD 2.

Sara Ali Khan

From places of worship to patriotic fervour, the Aye Watan Mere Watan actor's enthusiasm is for all to see.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt looks Republic Day ready in her scalloped tricolour embellished dupatta.

Kajol

Kajol's saffron-green sari combo brings back memories of her proud Indian gusto as Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Marathi mulgi channels her desh prem in the colours of India.

Tisca Chopra

Independence on my mind, says Tisca and shows it too.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam's sartorial adventures find lively inspiration in the tricolour.