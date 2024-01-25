News
Tamannaah's Temple Visit

Tamannaah's Temple Visit

Source: ANI
January 25, 2024 16:11 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Even as the rest of India are heading towards Ayodhya, Tamannaah Bhatia has another temple in her sights.

The actor chose to visit the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and post pictures from the trip.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah looks pretty in the colours of yellow and red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

'Sacred moments with my loved ones,' she captions the pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Kamakhya temple is dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen playing Anya in the drama series, Aakhri Sach.

Directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Saurav Dey, Aakhri Sach also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah will be seen next in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa alongside John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee.

Source: ANI
