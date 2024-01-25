Tamannaah's Temple Visit

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Even as the rest of India are heading towards Ayodhya, Tamannaah Bhatia has another temple in her sights.

The actor chose to visit the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and post pictures from the trip.

Tamannaah looks pretty in the colours of yellow and red.

'Sacred moments with my loved ones,' she captions the pictures.

Kamakhya temple is dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen playing Anya in the drama series, Aakhri Sach.

Directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Saurav Dey, Aakhri Sach also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Tamannaah will be seen next in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa alongside John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee.