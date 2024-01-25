Ranbir Or Vicky: Who Will You Watch?

Ranbir, Rashmika, Raveena, Vic, Nic, it's raining movie stars on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Animal

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial father-son story chronicling a man's descent into murder and madness when unable to receive his emotionally unavailable dad's attention, starring Ranbir Kapoor in a completely unhinged avatar, is triggering stuff. Watch at your own peril.

Sam Bahadur

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Vicky Kaushal's stunning transformation to portray India's first Field Marshal of India, Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw in the Meghna Gulzar directed biopic is one of its biggest scoring points.

Expats

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Based on Janice Y K Lee's bestseller The Expatriates, the six-part series headlined by Nicole Kidman explores three intertwined lives of an expat community in Hong Kong.

Neru

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Jeetu Joseph takes a break from the Drishyam franchise to deliver a courtroom drama starring Mohanlal as a lawyer taking on the challenge of seeking justice for a blind girl.

Karmma Calling

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Raveena Tandon slips into glamorous shades of grey, stopping at nothing to protect her family's name from a vendetta seeking young woman, in Ruchi Narain's official remake of American TV series, Revenge.

Badland Hunters

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

South Korean action star Ma Dong-seok is back at doing what he does best, rescuing a teen from a demented doctor after a devastating earthquake turns Seoul into a city of lawless dystopia.

Wonka

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video or BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Discover all about young chocolatier Willy Wonka's origins through chocolate faced Timothee Chalamet's delightful adventures in the musical fantasy.

Agent

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Telugu

Akhil Akkineni's espionage thriller co-starring Mammootty and Dino Morea captures a daredevil spy's action-packed journey into learning the truth about a terrorist outfit.

Fight Club

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Fight Club's crime drama weaves a web of deceit, betrayal and retribution as blame games and settling scores takes centre stage.

Doctor Slump

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

When happens when a pair of burned out doctors cross paths? Korean drama style romance, of course.

Baipan Bhari Deva

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Despite scepticism and resistance, six sisters resolve to take a break from their humdrum roles and participate in a mangala gaur ceremony in Kedar Shinde's feel-good slice-of-feminism.

Griselda

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Sophia Vergara essays real-life Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco in a dramatiSed take on her life story as Miami's Cocaine Godmother.

Jab Mila Tu

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

A romantic comedy series set in Goa where a pair of couples find love, roof and support in the land of sea, sand and eternal sunshine.