One special screening wasn't enough for Alia Bhatt's debut production Darlings, so the star organised another one for her friends from the industry.

Alia couldn't join her friends but her co-stars, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, and Director Jasmeet K Reen, were there to make the celeb guess feel welcome.

Sayani Gupta, who is back from her Greece holiday, reviews the film: '#darlings is an absolute riot. And most importantly it’s a showcase of the confidence the Director has on her actors!

'@shefalishahofficial is just stunning.. she plays and how!

@roshan.matthew you were toooo cute! Loved the tail drop improvs!

'@aliaabhatt you are a star what a good call to produce this!

'And our Darlingsss @itsvijayvarma How incredible does this feel for us to see you here, doing this and owing it with so much coolness and grace!

'@jasmeet_k_reen well bloody done! What a stupendous debut film! You are here to rock and roll and rule!

'Congratulations Darlings! What a cracker!'

Sanjana Sanghi, who will be seen in Dhak Dhak with Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza, looks stylish in a printed top.

Tripti Dimri.

Rasika Dugal arrives with husband Mukul Chadda.

Shefali Shah brings her family -- husband Vipul Shah, and sons Marya and Aryaman -- along.

Vijay Varma with Darlings Director Jasmeet K Reen.

Adarsh Gourav -- who had received rave reviews for his performance in Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger -- arrives with a friend.

Ali Fazal -- who seems to love neckpieces as much as Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao -- is back from his Italian holiday.

Sunny Kaushal.

Jim Sarbh gets an invite from his Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star, Alia Bhatt.

Jaswant Singh Dalal of Good Luck Jerry fame arrives with The Family Man's Sunny Hinduja.

Director Mozez Singh had directed Shefali in the medical drama series, Human.