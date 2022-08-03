News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alaya's Bikini Holiday In The Maldives

Alaya's Bikini Holiday In The Maldives

By Rediff Movies
August 03, 2022 12:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood works hard but travels harder!

Here's bringing you beautiful images from their travel diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Why is Bollywood so fascinated with the Maldives?

Alaya F returns to the scenic islands for another bikini holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khana/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna is in the Maldives too!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant Massey shares a picture from Birmingham, United Kingdom.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

'When you’re at the end of a holiday and wear the last clean pieces in your suitcase all together. And it kinda works,' says Mini Mathur from Budapest, Hungary.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor looks as fresh as a daisy as she holidays in Ibiza.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Up close with Sayani Gupta in Greece.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Mahesh Babu's day out with daughter Sitara in Switzerland.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Can you guess where Mallika Sherawat is holidaying?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah shares a throwback picture from Goa. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Ranveer Looks Tired And Quite Unsexy
Ranveer Looks Tired And Quite Unsexy
Disha, Ananya, Rakul Turn Up The Heat!
Disha, Ananya, Rakul Turn Up The Heat!
Why Jacqueline Has Rakkamma On Her Mind
Why Jacqueline Has Rakkamma On Her Mind
The Kerala You Should Discover
The Kerala You Should Discover
What were puppies doing on Sara's lehenga?
What were puppies doing on Sara's lehenga?
India@75: Union ministers, MPs take out bike rally
India@75: Union ministers, MPs take out bike rally
Suresh Patel appointed CVC after a year
Suresh Patel appointed CVC after a year

More like this

Why Is Darlings On Sanya's Mind?

Why Is Darlings On Sanya's Mind?

What's Caught Rashmika By Surprise?

What's Caught Rashmika By Surprise?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances