Alaya's Bikini Holiday In The Maldives

Bollywood works hard but travels harder!

Here's bringing you beautiful images from their travel diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Why is Bollywood so fascinated with the Maldives?

Alaya F returns to the scenic islands for another bikini holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khana/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna is in the Maldives too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant Massey shares a picture from Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

'When you’re at the end of a holiday and wear the last clean pieces in your suitcase all together. And it kinda works,' says Mini Mathur from Budapest, Hungary.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor looks as fresh as a daisy as she holidays in Ibiza.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Up close with Sayani Gupta in Greece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Mahesh Babu's day out with daughter Sitara in Switzerland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Can you guess where Mallika Sherawat is holidaying?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah shares a throwback picture from Goa.