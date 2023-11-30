Coming On OTT This December

December has given us a lot of reasons to go to the theatres.

That's probably why OTT releases are fewer this month.

Joginder Tuteja lines up the releases in store.

Mission Raniganj

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 1

The Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj seems to be perfectly timed, as it finds a release date as soon as the 41 tunnel workers were rescued.

The film has a similar plot but instead of a tunnel, workers get trapped in a coal mine.

Dhootha

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: December 1

Naga Chaitanya makes his OTT debut in the supernatural Web series Dhootha, also starring Parvathy Thiruvothu.

800

Where to watch: JioCinema

Release date: December 2

800 is Sri Lankan spin legend Muttaiah Muralidharan's biopic.

But it goes beyond just being a sports movie and also explores the politics of the time.

Starring Madhur Mittal (Slumdog Millionaire), audiences gave it a miss in theatres but hopefully, will catch it on OTT.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Where to watch: JioCinema

Release date: December 2

Released in June, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is surprising arriving as many as six months after its theatrical arrival, even though the mandate is to have an eight-week gap between theatrical and digital release.

The Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer releases at a time when Vicky is also bringing his Sam Bahadur in theatres and will be seen in Dunki around Christmas.

The Archies

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 7

An original movie made for OTT, The Archies arrives in the first week of December.

Though there was a lot of noise when the film went on floors, surprisingly, there is hardly anything being spoken about it when the release is round the corner.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film has star kids like Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in its credits.

Chamak

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: December 7

Chamak explores the Punjabi music scene, following the aspirations of a young rapper named Kaala.

The Web series has a cameo by Gippy Grewal, and stars Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra, Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa.

Kadak Singh

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: December 8

When Pankaj Tripathi features in a film, he makes it special.

He has already enjoyed a double bill a few months back with OMG 2 and Fukrey 3, both successful.

Now he will be seen in the title role of Kadak Singh, where he plays a joint director at the Department of Financial Crimes, who knows some secrets but has amnesia.

A thriller with bits of humour, this one looks interesting.

The Freelancer (Part II)

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar



The practice of cutting a season into two parts really needs to go away as it doesn't help anyone.

The Freelancer, starring Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher, started off well but just when the viewer was warming up to it, the season was cut midway with the promise of a second part.

The same happened with The Night Manager and Scam 2003 and the momentum gets lost.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 26

Featuring Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi (they were seen together in Gehraaiyaan earlier) along with Adarsh Gaurav, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a story about three friends exploring life.