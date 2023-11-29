COMING SOON In Theatres This December

An eventful year -- book-ended by Shah Rukh Khan, no less -- comes to an end with a bang, as big Bollywood releases get ready to release in December.

It started with Pathaan on the Republic Day weekend in January and ends with Khan's Christmas release, Dunki.

Joginder Tuteja lists the December releases.

Animal

Release date: December 1

December starts with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

The film was supposed to release many months ago but was delayed because Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt he needed time to shoot songs in the five languages it will be released in.

Of course, no one's talking about the songs now. The crazy action, father-son drama between Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and of course, Bobby Deol are among the film's big highlights.

Sam Bahadur

Release date: December 1

Giving Animal company in theatres is Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

After Uri - The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal plays an army man yet again, and this time, the film traces the life and times of General Sam Maneckshaw, who led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 War. This is Meghna's second period patriotic film after Raazi, and that had starred Vicky too.

Hi Nanna

Release date: December 7

Hi Nanna will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

It stars Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Shruti Haasan and Angad Bedi, and tells an emotional story of a single father and his little daughter.

Joram

Release date: December 8

Manoj Bajpayee takes up yet another realistic role in Joram where he plays a poor man trying to defend his son.

Quite a few father-son stories have played out this year, like Gadar 2, Jawan, Animal and OMG 2, but this one doesn't take the commercial route.

Dunki

Release date: December 21

The biggest release of the month is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

2023 belongs to Shah Rukh Khan, and Dunki may just give him his third blockbuster after Pathaan and Jawan.

Taapsee Pannu stars opposite him for the first time.

Salaar

Release date: December 22

Prabhas got the biggest opening of the year with Adipurush, which crossed the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark after the first weekend itself.

It may have come crashing down later but the Baahubali actor's superstar status meant that the final collections were still respectable.

Now he arrives with Salaar, and expectations are manifold, more so because KGF Director Prashant Neel is directing it.