Bigg Boss: 'Everyone gave me tremendous respect'

'My emotions overflowed inside the Bigg Boss house and there is a reason for this: For 13 years, I have not shown my emotional side to the world.'

After Hansal Mehta's thrilling Web series Scoop became popular, Jigna Vora -- on whose book the award-winning series was based -- wanted the world to get to know her.

At her son's insistence, the journalist decided to sign up for Bigg Boss 17.

After getting evicted over the weekend, Jigna tells Subhash K Jha, "I don't mind being real and rejected rather than being fake and accepted."

How was your stint at Bigg Boss?

The Big Boss experience was fantastic. Going there itself is something I have never dreamt of.

It's the biggest platform for anyone to show their real self.

I wanted people to know the real Jigna Vora, who is not just a strong woman, but full of emotion, compassion and love.

What was your takeaway from the experience?

I learned many things from the other contestants.

Staying confined in one space with different kinds of people is a learning experience.

Was it a happy experience for you?

Yes! In fact, everyone gave me tremendous respect inside the Bigg Boss house.

I am grateful to all of them.

But Rinku, Munawar and Neil are special. If these three were not there, I would have gone completely insane.

Did the spats ever get ugly for you?

Basically, it's a reality show and the other contestants know what they are doing.

Maybe with age and maturity, one grows. I can't be expected to fight for paratha, egg and coffee.

In fact, when Anurag ate my portion of sabzi and I starved, I couldn't fight with him.

What was your purpose for going into Bigg Boss?

My son felt that after the Web series on my life, Scoop, people should know who the real Jigna Vora is.

Did you achieve what you hoped to by going into Bigg Boss?

Yes. I was true to myself and real.

My emotions overflowed inside the Bigg Boss house and there is a reason for this: For 13 years, I have not shown my emotional side to the world.

People think I am a very strong woman, and I am.

But being strong doesn't mean I shouldn't cry or I don't have emotions.

Were you sad to be evicted?

I don't mind being real and rejected rather than being fake and accepted.