Rediff.com  » Movies » Suhana Khan Has A SURPRISE For You!

Suhana Khan Has A SURPRISE For You!

Source: ANI
November 28, 2023 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

We all know that Shah Rukh Khan's little girl Suhana will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies.

But did you know she'll be making her singing debut too?

'I sang my first song!! Thank you @zoieakhtar & @shankar.mahadevan for being so patient with me please listen with kindness,' Suhana posted on Instagram.

The song is called Jab Tum Na Theen, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Soon after, Suhana's friends and fans filled the comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Ananya Panday commented, 'Suzie you're sooooo good.'

Zoya Akhtar commented, 'Suhana Shine On.'

Shanaya Kapoor commented, 'Too good.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

The Archies marks the acting debuts of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, along with Suhana.

The film is a coming-of-age musical, which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton in the fictional town of Riverdale.

It will start streaming on Netflix from December 7.

Source: ANI
