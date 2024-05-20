News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ashish Vidyarthi Wants To Make You Laugh

Ashish Vidyarthi Wants To Make You Laugh

By RAJESH KARKERA
May 20, 2024 14:00 IST
'There are a lot of things happening in my life, and I have a lot of material, thanks to who I am, the way I've led my life, the way I look.'

IMAGE: Performing at the Maroon Room in Guwahati. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashish Vidhyarthi Actor Vlogs.

It's never too late to start something new.

Ask Ashish Vidyarthi.

After making news for getting married at age 58, the actor is embarking on yet another adventure: The world of stand-up comedy.

He tries his hand at making people laugh at his live show, Sit Down Ashish, which will be staged on May 25 at Mumbai's Royal Opera House.

He gives Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com a taste of his humour, as he says, "No, I haven't got my due(s). In fact, people still owe me money."

'I'm very good at killing people'

"I'm been dealing the longest (with notions) that I'm very good at intense roles, I'm very good at killing people," Ashish says.

"During Sunflower, I felt good doing comedy. Comedy that is not loud and slapstick, but intelligent comedy. By the time Sunflower 2 happened, I felt I must do something," he adds, sharing how stand-up comedy took off for him.

 

'I love to improvise, even as an actor'

"I love to crack jokes without abusing. I did not want to talk down for my jokes. There are a lot of things happening in my life, and I have a lot of material, thanks to who I am, the way I've led my life, the way I look. So I have five shows and more just about my life," Ashish says.

 

'People who thought I was done and gone, and possibly dead, suddenly realised that no, he's alive and eating!'

Ashish's talents go far beyond acting.

He's also a popular food vlogger, known for his love for good food.

"Post COVID, I really wanted to do something with my life," he explains.

"My life was going through an amazing messed up space and I was really feeling sorry for myself. And I hate it when I feel sorry for myself."

He tells us how he changed things.

 

Love Blooms At 58

Ashish married entrepreneur Rupali Barua, and the couple will celebrate their first anniversary this month.

Just how did they meet? Ashish shares his love story.

 

'I'm hungry for extraordinary, exciting roles'

Does Ashish feel he's got his due recognition?

"No, I haven't got my dues. In fact, people still owe me money!" he says with a laugh.

 

 

'I'm the vintage of 1965 at the vantage of 2024'

1965-born Ashish and his wife Rupali curate a show called 50 Plus Zindagi, which celebrates life after 50.

Their motto? "Till you have your breath, live your life fully."

 

A Message for the Young

With his signature humour, Ashish shares his thoughts on retirement, urging young people to embrace their potential and chase their dreams.

"Why do you want to wait for retirement to have the life that you really wish?" he asks.

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
