Chhaava Enters Rs 300 Crore Club

Chhaava Enters Rs 300 Crore Club

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
February 24, 2025 10:28 IST

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava.

Ten days after its release, Chhaava continues to dominate theatres.

If the film's first weekend ensured an entry into the 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club and the weekdays took it past the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) mark, the second weekend did even better.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has entered the Rs 300 Crore (Rs 3 billion) Club, with its current collections pegged at Rs 335 crore* (Rs 3.35 billion*).

There is no competition either, as it dominates screens and shows across the country.

This week, it will enter the Rs 400 Crore (Rs 4 billion) Club.

 

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Meanwhile, Mere Husband Ki Biwi released on a limited number of screens and managed to bring in some numbers.

The Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Singh-Bhumi Pednekar starrer crossed the Rs 6 crore (Rs 60 million) mark, which is on the same lines as the other February rom-com Loveyapa. Let's wait and see how the weekdays treat the Mudassar Aziz directorial.

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

