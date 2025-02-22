HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Saif-Bebo's 1st Appearance After Attack

February 22, 2025 12:38 IST

After their Christian wedding in Goa, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani wed in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai on Friday.

Quite a few stars added to the glamour with their presence.

Saif Ali Khan makes his first public appearance after his horrific knife attack, as he escorts wife Kareena Kapoor.

Watch Kareena and Saif arrive at the venue

 

 

Karisma Kapoor.

 

Babita and Randhir Kapoor.

 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

 

Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara.

 

Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain.

 

A kiss for the ages.

 

Aadar's parents Reema and Manoj Jain.

 

Karan and Kunal Kapoor flank the latter's children, Zahan Kapoor and Shaira Kapoor.

 

Ananya Panday.

 

Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday.

 

Suhana Khan.

 

Gauri Khan.

 

Rekha.

 

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay. Neil's grandfather Mukesh sang many, many songs for Aadar's grandfather Raj Kapoor.

 

Anil Kapoor,

 

Sunita Kapoor.

 

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

 

Boney Kapoor,

 

Anshula Kapoor.

 

Karan Johar.

 

Neelam.

 

Abhimanyu Dassani with sister Avantika Dassani.

 

Orry.

 

Bunty Walia with wife Vanessa Parmar.

 

Nandita Mahtani.

 

Tina and Anil Ambani.

 

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani.

 

Supriya Sule and Sadanand Sule.

 

Rashmi Thackeray/

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

