Vicky's Salute To Shivaji

After bringing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life on screen with Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.
Vicky visited Raigad Fort with Chhaava Director Laxman Utekar and shared pictures from the visit.
Today on the occasion of #ChhatrapatiShivajiJayanti, I had the good fortune of paying my respects at #RaigadFort.'
Located in the North Konkan region of Maharashtra, the Raigad fort was once Shivaji's capital.
'It was my first time here and there couldn't have been a better time to come and take blessings from Maharaj,' he adds.
Chhaava is the first big hit of 2025.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com