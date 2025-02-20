HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vicky's Salute To Shivaji

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
February 20, 2025 10:12 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

After bringing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life on screen with Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky visited Raigad Fort with Chhaava Director Laxman Utekar and shared pictures from the visit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Today on the occasion of #ChhatrapatiShivajiJayanti, I had the good fortune of paying my respects at #RaigadFort.'

Located in the North Konkan region of Maharashtra, the Raigad fort was once Shivaji's capital.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

'It was my first time here and there couldn't have been a better time to come and take blessings from Maharaj,' he adds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Chhaava is the first big hit of 2025.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
