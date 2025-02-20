Vicky Kaushal's Top 10 Hits

Chhaava enters the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) club, and may be the biggest hit of Vicky Kaushal's career so far.

Joginder Tuteja lists Vicky's Top 10 hits.

Chhaava

Box office collection: Rs 300 crore+/Rs 3 billion+ (expected)

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava.

Chhaava was always expected to do well but no one expected it to become such a biggie!

The film has cemented Vicky Kaushal's status as a bankable star and one can expect his next releases to benefit, at least where the opening is concerned.

Uri - The Surgical Strike

Box office collection: Rs 245.36 crore (Rs 2.45 billion)

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in Uri - The Surgical Strike.

The film that first established Vicky as a commercial star was Uri: The Surgical Strike. It didn't just open well but also sustained for a good period.

After this 2019 film, one expected Vicky to have many more big hits but the next one (Sam Bahadur) happened four years later.

Raazi

Box office collection: Rs 123.84 crore (Rs 1.24 billion)

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Raazi.

Raazi arrived in 2018, a year before Uri, but was seen predominantly as an Alia Bhatt movie.

Playing Alia's husband in a supporting role, Raazi was Vicky's first Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club film.

Sam Bahadur

Box office collection: Rs 92.98 crore (Rs 929.8 million)

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur.

Sam Bahadur did well despite releasing on the same weekend as the Ranbir Kapoor blockbuster, Animal.

Getting rave reviews, the biopic came very close to being a Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club movie.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Box office collection: Rs 88 crore (Rs 880 million)

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

One of the surprise hits post-pandemic, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke arrived with minimal promotion and still did quite well.

It opened well and its chartbuster songs helped as well.

As a small town boy-next-door, Vicky was accepted in the interiors too.

Bad Newz

Box office collection: Rs 66.28 crore (Rs 662.8 million)

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in Bad Newz.

Last year's Bad Newz featured one of the most successful dance songs in recent times, Tauba Tauba.

Thanks to that, Bad Newz was a moderate success and kept Vicky's successful run intact.

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship

Box office collection: Rs 31.97 crore (Rs 319.7 million)

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship.

One of the last releases before the pandemic, Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship was a horror film that covered some distance.

Of course, those were the days when theatrical releases came with bigger expectations.

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship was meant to be a franchise but half a decade later, there's still no Part 2.

Manmaziyaan

Box office collection: Rs 27.09 crore (Rs 270.9 million)

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan.

A love triangle co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, Manmarziyaan deserved to do better.

Somehow, the Anurag Kashyap directorial disappeared after its initial run and Vicky didn't get the kind of recognition he should have got.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Box office collection: Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million)

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in Raman Raghav 2.0.

One of Vicky Kaushal's initial films, Raman Raghav 2.0 was primarily hinging on Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was more popular back then.

The film was a major flop at the box office though critics were left impressed.

The Great Indian Family

Box office collection: Rs 5.65 crore (Rs 56.5 million)

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar in The Great Indian Family.

Vicky's most disappointing commercial film was The Great Indian Family, which came with a noble theme of national integration and religious tolerance.

But it was too far-fetched and all over the place, and it disappeared as soon as it arrived.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources