'I was feeding off the bond that Ansari and Hathiram had formed during season one.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishwak Singh/Instagram

Ishwak Singh is very proud of his latest show, the second season of Paatal Lok.

A lot has changed in your career since the first Paatal Lok streamed its way into renown. How do you look at the journey from Season 1 to Season 2?

Life's come a full circle.

In the show, my character has assumed a position of power and as an actor, I've achieved a certain status which almost feels too good to be true.

There's a common thread connecting the life of my character Ansari and how I've navigating my path in the film industry. The show is a test for both of us.

Paatal Lok Season 2 is great on its own. It also happens to be an excellent season 2.

Only a masterful writer like Sudip Sharma could have devised a roadmap like this.

He's maintained the essence of the first season and at the same time, raised the bar to another level.

I'm so fortunate to be a part of Paatal Lok and this team.

IMAGE: Jaideep Alhawat and Ishwak Singh on the sets of Paatal Lok. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishwak Singh/Instagram

What was it like to be reunited with the Pataal Lok cast?

Jaideep Ahlawat and I have a great camaraderie. We've been looking out for each other from the first scene of season one and ended it on the same note.

When I got to the set after three years, all those memories came back with a barrage of emotions and things just started falling in place.

I was feeding off the bond that Ansari and Hathiram had formed during season one.

Where do you place this series in your impressive repertoire?

Right on top. Paatal Lok is sacred to me for multiple reasons. I'll always cherish every minute spent on this show.

IMAGE: Ishwak Singh on the sets of Paatal Lok. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishwak Singh/Instagram

At this juncture of your career, what do you seek in your projects?

It always starts with solid writing, a good story with a relevant theme.

It's great if the central idea is absolutely untouched like Rocket Boys. With that, half the battle is won.

The director's vision is very important and of course, a producer who backs up the project wholeheartedly.

IMAGE: Ishwak Singh and Adah Sharma in Tumko Meri Kasam.

What can we expect from you this year?

I recently did a film with the Bhatts (Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt) called Tumko Meri Kasam. It's a beautiful genre bender: Romance, drama with a beautiful central idea.

I've always wanted to work with the Bhatts, they are one of the few masters of the game, who have constantly reinvented themselves and come back stronger decade after decade.

Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol are in the movie.

I have also did a one-of-a-kind show which is on a subject that will have resonance across the length and breadth of the country.

A very sensitive story about an industry that's the backbone of our country.

Both the film and the show should release this year.

Then, there's a Maddock film with Vaani Kapoor that I shot a while back which should release soon.

Currently, I'm shooting for a film with Taapsee Pannu.

After this, I'll be shooting for season two of one of my shows and a very powerful film with an OG director.