Home  » Movies » 'I Wasn't Sure About Pyaasa'

'I Wasn't Sure About Pyaasa'

By SUBHASH K JHA
February 22, 2025 10:34 IST

'The behaviour, body language and attitude of a streetwalker were alien to me.'

IMAGE: Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman in Pyaasa.

Guru Dutt's Pyaasa turns 68 this February.

The 1957 film was not an instant success but no one saw its timeless classic status coming.

"Aisi filmein banayi nahin jaati, bann jaati hain (such film are not made consciously). Nobody says, 'Let's make a classic'," Waheeda Rehman, who played the streetwalker with a heart of gold, tells Subhash K Jha.

"When Guru Dutt offered me Pyaasa, I wasn't sure I could pull it off. The behaviour, body language and attitude of a streetwalker were alien to me. I didn't think I could do it. But Guru Duttji was confident. I surrendered to his vision and did exactly what he asked me.

"All those expressions in the song Jaane Kya Main Suni are the director's. Maine toh wahi kiya jo mujhe kaha gaya."

 

IMAGE: Guru Dutt and Mala Sinha in Pyaasa.

Mala Sinha played the protagonist Vijay's girlfriend, who dumps him for a more successful man.

"I was told to stay away," she says.

"They said it was a vampish role. Ladki pyaar paise ke liye gawa deti hai. The girl sacrifices love for financial security.

"I eventually said yes for two reasons. Firstly, who says no to Guru Dutt? Secondly, I sensed the character was thinking practically. She was ahead of her times. Many of my roles were seen as too progressive for their times. When I did Dhool Ka Phool, I was told my career was over for playing an unwed mother.

"Later, Sharmila Tagore played the unwed mother in Aradhana. The role was first offered to me. Preity Zinta also played an unwed mother (Kya Kehnaa).

"As for Pyaasa, it is one of my most favourite films and characters. (Waheeda Rehman) got all the sympathy but I think I pulled off a tough part without seeming like a shrew."

SUBHASH K JHA
