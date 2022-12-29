News
Censor Board Wants Changes In Pathaan

Censor Board Wants Changes In Pathaan

Source: PTI
December 29, 2022 13:35 IST
The Central Board of Film Certification has directed the makers of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan to implement 'changes' in the movie, including its songs, CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi said on Thursday.

The CBFC has asked Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the spy action thriller in accordance with board guidelines, Joshi said in a statement. He did not detail the changes suggested to the makers.

Pathaan found itself battling controversy and calls for a ban after the release of its song Besharam Rang, also featuring Deepika Padukone, on December 12.

A sequence in the song showing Deepika in a saffron bikini led to protests for allegedly hurting 'Hindu sentiments'.

 

'The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release,' Joshi said in a statement to PTI.

The aim of the CBFC, Joshi said, was to strike a balance between creativity of the makers and sentiments of the audience and accordingly find a solution.

'I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true,' Joshi stated.

'And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it,' Joshi added.

The certificate for a film, according to procedure, is issued after required modifications are carried out and the final material submitted.

Those who expressed their displeasure over Besharam Rang and demanded changes in it include Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board also sought a ban on the film for 'misrepresenting Islam'.

Last week, the head priest of an Ayodhya temple threatened he would 'burn alive' Khan for allegedly disrespecting the Hindu religion.

Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
