Uma Bharti says censor board can remove Besharam Rang song

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 22, 2022 01:11 IST
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday said the censor board still has the option of removing the controversial Besharam Rang song from the upcoming Hindi movie Pathaan and maintained superstar Shah Rukh Khan is himself "responsible for so much hatred against him".

IMAGE: BJP leader Uma Bharti. Photograph: ANI Photo

The song, featuring Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, has raised the hackles of right-wing outfits over the saffron attire donned by the former.

 

Asked by reporters about the song and some right-wing outfits asking SRK to go to Pakistan, Bharti said "Shah Rukh himself is responsible for so much hatred against him."

"Because Shah Rukh, Saif (Saif Ali Khan) and Aamir (Amir Khan) once said they feel scared in India. But after the Nupur Sharma episode (suspended BJP spokesperson Sharma's comments on Prophet Mohammed had sparked outrage a few months ago) when people's throats were slit, they did not speak even once. They missed the chance," said the BJP leader.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said because of this, people feel they (the Khans) do not oppose the activities of fundamentalists.

"That's why they have lost the trust of the people," she said.

The former Union minister said removing the controversial song from the movie Pathaan, which will hit theatres in January-end, was in the hands of the censor board.

Bharti said only 2.5 per cent of Muslims residing in India went to Pakistan at the time of Partition in 1947.

Muslims who stayed back in India used to say they feel safer with Hindu neighbours here, said the BJP leader.

"That's why those who want to go there have to decide if they will be safe there (in Pakistan). Will the freedom to speak and live freely here will be available to them in Pakistan? Where else would there be more security than this (in India)?" she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
