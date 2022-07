Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan shared the poster of Deepika Padukone's look in Pathaan and wrote, 'Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.'

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham.

Like Deepika's look in Pathaan?