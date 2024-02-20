News
Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra To Perform At Rakul's Wedding

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra To Perform At Rakul's Wedding

Source: ANI
February 20, 2024 10:21 IST
IMAGE: Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa will be high on entertainment.

If sources are to be believed, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra will give a special performance.

Shilpa and Raj share a close relationship with Jackky's family, especially his father Vashu Bhagnani.

Soon after their wedding, Shipa and Raj lived in a high-rise owned by Bhagnani, while they waited for their home, in which they currently live, was ready to move in to.

Jackky had also performed at Shilpa and Raj's wedding festivities.

 

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who will be seen in Jackky's production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, are expected to attend.

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, who recently revealed that they were expecting, have already been clicked at the airport. As has Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are expected to attend.

The pre-wedding festivities have already started. The main ceremony will take place on Wednesday, February 21.

Source: ANI
