Can't Look Away From Deepika

Ibrahim sings Ishq Mein... Palak looks hot in the elevator... Urvashi is in V-Day mood...

Photograph: Kind courtesyDeepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone shares a stunning picture from Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary celebration.

We just can't look away!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan promotes his song Ishq Mein from his debut film Nadaaniyan with Khushi Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari shows us how to make an elevator pic look hot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela gets into the V-Day mood and writes, 'Roses speak when words fail, and today, they say I love you. Happy Rose Day!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

'What a show Time to take a bow @manishmalhotra05 An absolute spectacular extravaganza!! Congratulations on yet another milestone of a show.. Way to go!!' writes Urmila Matondkar after Manish's first world collection show in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar shares a glimpse from her London trip.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma states some facts: 'Paani peena bahut zaroori hai. Must hydrate self. Lekin jaldi jaldi mein peeyoge, toh dress pe giraaoge and if you want pictures with the sun setting then gire hue paani ko sukhaane ka time nahi milega.mein, everything is about choices and I chose the setting sun. Photoshop karke paani ka stain nikaal sakte they, lekin i thought it would be a good reminder to not be careless okbye!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

Divya Khossla sparkles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar shares a picture with his children Yash and Roohi on their birthday: 'My biggest Achievement is one of being a Father…. I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name an emotion must continue … they are my world!!! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash… my biggest prayer for you both is to be Kind always.'