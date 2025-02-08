Can't Look Away From Deepika

Ibrahim sings Ishq Mein... Palak looks hot in the elevator... Urvashi is in V-Day mood...
Deepika Padukone shares a stunning picture from Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary celebration.
We just can't look away!
Ibrahim Ali Khan promotes his song Ishq Mein from his debut film Nadaaniyan with Khushi Kapoor.
Palak Tiwari shows us how to make an elevator pic look hot.
Urvashi Rautela gets into the V-Day mood and writes, 'Roses speak when words fail, and today, they say I love you. Happy Rose Day!'
'What a show Time to take a bow @manishmalhotra05 An absolute spectacular extravaganza!! Congratulations on yet another milestone of a show.. Way to go!!' writes Urmila Matondkar after Manish's first world collection show in Dubai.
Saiee Manjrekar shares a glimpse from her London trip.
Adah Sharma states some facts: 'Paani peena bahut zaroori hai. Must hydrate self. Lekin jaldi jaldi mein peeyoge, toh dress pe giraaoge and if you want pictures with the sun setting then gire hue paani ko sukhaane ka time nahi milega.mein, everything is about choices and I chose the setting sun. Photoshop karke paani ka stain nikaal sakte they, lekin i thought it would be a good reminder to not be careless okbye!'
Divya Khossla sparkles.
Karan Johar shares a picture with his children Yash and Roohi on their birthday: 'My biggest Achievement is one of being a Father…. I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name an emotion must continue … they are my world!!! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash… my biggest prayer for you both is to be Kind always.'