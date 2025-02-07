Check who visited Ram Charan's sets...What Neha promised Angad on his birthday...Who does Chitrangda look like?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor /Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is a proud sister, and wishes Khushi Kapoor on the eve of her debut film's release: 'My Khushu is bringing romcoms so proud of u Khushu for keeping your head down and working hard and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength and kindness.

'#Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow the cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of but maybe that's just me because I hate to see my Khushu cry!!!!!!!! 'PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

'No points for guessing what the colour of the week has been Oversized tops, my favourite smoothie bowl, journaling, moments with the moon, skincare on set, new books, new chapters of life and fitness (of course),' Alaya F tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha paints Jaipur red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia wishes husband Angad Bedi: 'Happy birthday my love … as your gift to you I promise to be a better listener, be on time everywhere (in fact ready before you) and worry less about things that may never ever happen ok and may b talk lesser, and also let you talk … and step out more … and the last one let you believe that your choice in movies (the ones we watch) is better than mine ok and my favourite one … watch more Test cricket … for sure!!!

'Anything else?? Yes yes and eat slow and run fast not the other way around … and keep the phone aside all day!!! Atleast today … #happybirthday my love … I celebrate you everyday … every Damn day!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

Ram Charan brings a special guest on the sets of his next film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh looks like the sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor's life lately.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur says a prayer at the Golden Temple.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com