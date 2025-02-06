Triptii Makes Unforgettable Memories

Rashmika's thought for the day... Shalini falls in love...Vicky takes Chhaava to Jaipur...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

'Exhale. Leaving with full hearts and unforgettable memories,' says Triptii Dimri as she leaves the Maldives.

Did she visit the islands with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant to celebrate his birthday?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar promotes Mere Husband Ki Biwi, also starring Rakul Singh and Arjun Kapoor, which releases on February 21.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajat Tangri/Instagram

Designer Rajat Tangri describes his beautiful creation worn by Shriya Saran: 'Shriya Saran captivates in a mesmerizing pre-draped saree, flawlessly paired with a sultry crop blouse adorned in intricate Swarovski crystal embroidery.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna's thought for the day, 'Kindness is so underrated these days. I choose kindness and everything that comes with it. Let's all be kind to each other.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey shows us what 'love at first sight truly looks like'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff shows off some serious muscles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar shares a glimpse from her UK visit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Jaipur showers Vicky Kaushal with love as he promotes Chhaava.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat is 'always on the move.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi shares a picture from Urmila Matondakar's birthday party along with Richa Chadha, Divya Dutta, Tanvi Azmi and Dia Mirza.

She writes, 'Salgirah mubarak Urmila! What can be better than to spend your birthday Urmila having a sumptuous meal in a quaint cafe! We missed Tannishtha, Vidya, Konkona and Sandhya so we made up by eating for all of you. Jeete raho khush raho birthday girl. Bahut sara pyar.'

Urmila played Shabana's daughter in Shekhar Kapur's 1983 classic, Masoom.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com