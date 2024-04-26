Voters Arrive Via Boat To Cast Votes

The second phase of the Lok Sabha election ended on Friday, April 26, 2024, for 88 seats across 13 states.

All eyes are set on the high profile contests in Wayanad (Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja, K Surendran) and Thiruvananthapuram (Shashi Tharoor, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Pannyan Raveendran) in Kerala as well as Mathura (Hema Malini) and Meerut (Arun Govil) in Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: Voters travel via boat to cast their vote at Gashbari village in Darrang, Assam. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Voters shows their voting cards at Gashbari village in Darrang.

IMAGE: Voters arrive on a boat to cast their vote in Darrang, here and below.

IMAGE: Voters in a remote area of Dhalai district in Tripura use boats to arrive at their polling booth.

IMAGE: Navneet Kaur Rana, the BJP candidate in Amravati, Maharashtra, takes a selfie with voters after casting her vote.

IMAGE: Voters queue to cast their vote in Morigaon, Assam.

IMAGE: BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma and his family show ink marked fingers after casting votes in Jammu.

IMAGE: First-time voters shows their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in Kishenpur in Samba, Jammu.

IMAGE: Voters follow procedures as they arrive to cast their vote in Darjeeling.

IMAGE: Former Trinamool Congress MP Shanta Chhetri and a voter show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote in Darjeeling.

IMAGE: Voters queue to cast their vote at Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dr Jitendra Singh, the BJP candidate from Udhampur, waits in a queue to cast his vote in Jammu.

IMAGE: Dr Jitendra Singh speaks to the media as he shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in Jammu.

IMAGE: Voters arrive at a polling station at Shahbazpur Dor village in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Voters queue at a polling station in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A voter goes through the election procedure to cast her vote at Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

