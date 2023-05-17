Sara's Lehenga At Cannes. Hit Or Miss?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan nailed her debut on the red carpet at Cannes on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara wore a stunning off-white lehenga and looked pretty and pristine.

While speaking to the shutterbugs on the red carpet, the actress said, 'Nervous...I've always aspired to be here someday, and I can't believe I'm here.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Speaking about her look, Sara stated, 'It's a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep. I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots.'

The beautiful attire for Sara's Cannes debut was designed by Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut in an exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt. The intricate shadow work embroidery, adorning each unique panel, showcases a mesmerising calendar of designs from our archives of couture down the years,' Abu and Sandep explained

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

'Sara's ensemble.' the designers added, 'is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, with a resplendent blouse with intricate work in crystals, pearls, and resham work.'

'Adding to the allure, the ensemble features two drapes in tulle -- an enchanting one-shoulder drape and a long head veil. Both drapes boast the finest shadow work, with the head veil embellished with tiny shadow dots and intricate borders.'

Photograph: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Sara attended the opening night party in a black and gold gown.

On the work front, she is occupied with the promotions for her romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke with Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from that, she is also involved in Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak.