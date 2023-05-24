News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sunny Makes Cannes Look HOT!

Sunny Makes Cannes Look HOT!

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 24, 2023 11:01 IST
Mouni Roy wasn't the only Indian stealing hearts at the premiere of the Italian film Rapito at Cannes.

Giving her company was Sunny Leone

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sunny flashes her famous smile.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

This is Sunny's first time at Cannes.

Before her red carpet outing, Sunny carried out various looks quite successfully.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

This is a prelude to Sunny's bigger night on May 24, when she walks the red carpet of the premiere for her film, Kennedy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/ Instagram

The tickets of Kennedy were sold out in minutes, Sunny informs us, as she takes a picture with the film's director, Anurag Kashyap.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Sunny posed for pictures at the Carlton Hotel.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The actor has been busy giving out interviews and promoting her new film.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sunny posted a video clip of one of her interviews on Instagram, where she recounts the way she entered Bollywood through the reality show Bigg Boss.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The mum of three is now playing out her career just the way she wants it.

REDIFF MOVIES
