Sunny Makes Cannes Look HOT!

Mouni Roy wasn't the only Indian stealing hearts at the premiere of the Italian film Rapito at Cannes.
Giving her company was Sunny Leone
Sunny flashes her famous smile.
This is Sunny's first time at Cannes.
Before her red carpet outing, Sunny carried out various looks quite successfully.
This is a prelude to Sunny's bigger night on May 24, when she walks the red carpet of the premiere for her film, Kennedy.
The tickets of Kennedy were sold out in minutes, Sunny informs us, as she takes a picture with the film's director, Anurag Kashyap.
Earlier in the day, Sunny posed for pictures at the Carlton Hotel.
The actor has been busy giving out interviews and promoting her new film.
Sunny posted a video clip of one of her interviews on Instagram, where she recounts the way she entered Bollywood through the reality show Bigg Boss.
The mum of three is now playing out her career just the way she wants it.