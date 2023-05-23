News
Welcome To Cannes, Sunny Leone!

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 23, 2023 11:39 IST
Sunny Leone is all set to make her debut at Cannes.

The actor will be promoting her new film Kennedy, which will premiere as a part of the Midnight Screenings section.

Sunny posted her look on her first day at Cannes, and captioned it: 'Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy.'

She is wearing a one-shoulder, moss green satin dress with a thigh-high slit from the shelves of Maria Kokhia.

 

Besides Sunny, Kennedy also stars Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

It is directed by Anurag Kashyap, who is enjoying his time at Cannes this year

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
