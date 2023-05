After making a splash in gold, black and tassels Diana Penty opts for a bubble-wrap dress at Cannes.

Yes, you read that right.

Diana shares pictures on Instagram and writes, 'Bubble wrap, but make it fashion One of my favourites this Cannes.'

The outfit has been designed by Lebanese Designer Saiid Kobeisy.

It comes embellished with pearls and floral details.

Diana wears her hair in a ponytail, and ditches the jewellery.