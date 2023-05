Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Urvashi Rautela clearly wants to make an impression at Cannes.

After wearing a crocodile on her neck, followed by blue lips, the actor picks feathers for her next red carpet outing.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Urvashi wears a green feather and sequin gown from Ziad Nakad's Spring Summer 2023 Couture Collection for the screening of the film, Club Zero.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She matches her headgear with her dress.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Urvashi says namaste to folks at Cannes.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Among all the Indians at Cannes this year, Urvashi has made the most appearances.