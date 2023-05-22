Cannes Diaries Shruti Steals the Show In Black

Shruti Haasan joins the many Indian actors at the Cannes International Film Festival.
This is not her first visit, of course.
She first arrived in 2017 to launch her film, Sangamithra, from which she later opted out.
She shares pictures on Instagram and writes, 'Cannes again .. today was wonderful at the @breakingthroughthelens event for the action grant supported by @chopard - supporting story telling and the sisterhood -- I love this.'
Shruti wears a black leather dress with high heels and a killer attitude.
Shruti is in Cannes to promote her international film, The Eye, a psychological thriller.
Shruti stars opposite Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom) in this film directed by Daphne Schmon.
Shruti is also promoting her film, Salaar, the Telugu action drama, opposite Prabhas.
At Cannes, Shruti attended the screening of Director Tae-gon Kim's Korean film, Project Silence.
She wears a sheer black dress with an over-sized flower in the front.
Red lips and high heels complete her look.