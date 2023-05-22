News
Cannes Diaries Shruti Steals the Show In Black

Cannes Diaries Shruti Steals the Show In Black

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 22, 2023 12:02 IST
Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Shruti Haasan joins the many Indian actors at the Cannes International Film Festival.

This is not her first visit, of course.

She first arrived in 2017 to launch her film, Sangamithra, from which she later opted out.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

She shares pictures on Instagram and writes, 'Cannes again .. today was wonderful at the @breakingthroughthelens event for the action grant supported by @chopard - supporting story telling and the sisterhood -- I love this.'

 

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Shruti wears a black leather dress with high heels and a killer attitude.

 

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Shruti is in Cannes to promote her international film, The Eye, a psychological thriller.

 

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Shruti stars opposite Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom) in this film directed by Daphne Schmon.

 

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Shruti is also promoting her film, Salaar, the Telugu action drama, opposite Prabhas.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

At Cannes, Shruti attended the screening of Director Tae-gon Kim's Korean film, Project Silence.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She wears a sheer black dress with an over-sized flower in the front.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Red lips and high heels complete her look.

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
