Rediff.com  » Movies » Mouni Turns Her Swag On At Cannes

Mouni Turns Her Swag On At Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 24, 2023 10:38 IST
After a sunny photoshoot in Cannes, Mouni Roy walked her first red carpet at the festival with plenty of swag.

Mouni attended the premiere of the Italian film Rapito, and here's her look in it.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mouni wears an ivory strapless designed by Atelier Zuhra, paired with stilettos from Giuseppe Zanotti.

The sunglasses lend a nice touch.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mouni posted pictures of her big night, and thanked her team: 'Debutante. On the Cannes red carpet tonight. I have the loveliest people to thank for.'

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

'It was a dream debut, and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly.'

