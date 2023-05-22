Scorsese Film Wows Anurag, Motwane

'Killers Of The Flower Moon .. uff what a film and how he does it again and again and yet again..'

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap is currently in France for the premiere of his film Kennedy at Cannes.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, Anurag took to Instagram to share a picture with Jubilee Director Vikramaditya Motwane and Producer Kabir Ahuja on the red carpet.

'And my Bruce Wayne @motwayne came to @festivaldecannes for #Kennedy. While I wore this cool black suit from @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld he wore whatever Alfred @ishikamohanmotwane could put together for him,' Anurag quipped, his corny sense of humour intact. Ishika Motwane is Vikram's talented wife.

'With us is our debutant producer @kabirahuja.. the man running the show @cinemakasam is missing because he was on the other side of the croisette.. this we are in for @martinscorsese_ 's Killers Of The Flower Moon .. uff what a film and how he does it again and again and yet again..' Anurag went into rhapsody about Marty Scorsese's new film that has wowed Cannes.

Motwane, on his Instagram stories, shared a glimpse of the nine-minute standing ovation Scorsese's film received at Cannes.

Kashyap's Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal ilead roles.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

It has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes.

With inputs from ANI