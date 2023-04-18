'My life has been stormy, but there has been a lot of sunshine as well'

'Throughout my life and career, I have tried not to compromise with anything.'

Sunny Leone is very excited about her new film, Kennedy, where she works with Anurag Kashyap for the first time in her career.

The film also features Rahul Bhat and has been selected for a Midnight Screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sunny tells Subhash K Jha, "Yes. I got the role in Kennedy on merit alone. I wouldn't change anything because I got here, to Kennedy, on the strength of my past experiences."

Anurag Kashyap and Sunny Leone: How did this collaboration happen?

Anurag sir called me for an audition to see if I would play this character called Charlie.

I was very nervous, as I had not been to many auditions before and tried to get as much information on my character as I could.

At the audition, little did I know that the director's entire office would be attending!

IMAGE: Sunny Leone with Anurag Kashyap. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

You must have been terrified?

Rahul (Bhat, actor) was also there. That made it even more nerve-wracking.

I tried my very best, gave my audition, and they liked it.

I was so surprised.

I worked hard to listen carefully to what they needed in this film, and it seems to have worked.

Anurag Kashyap is said to be quite a terror on the sets. What was it like for you?

Anurag sir is not a terror at all.

He is one of the nicest, kindest, persons I have ever known.

On set, he gives attention and love to everyone, whether it is the technicians or the actors.

He is a pleasure to work with.

I enjoyed every minute of the experience. I hope I get to work with him again.

IMAGE: Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Webber, and their children. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

How did you manage to pacify three demanding children while working long hours for Kennedy?

As far as time management goes, my children have reached an age where I can have detailed conversations with them on how Mommy has to work, Daddy has to work, and that they need to be understanding, and that all the things they have in their lives is because Mom and Dad work.

Luckily for me, all the shooting of Kennedy happened during the night.

I got to spend time with them after they got home from school and in the mornings, so that was nice.

My children are really understanding.

I think it comes down to being honest with them.

Daniel and I never lie to our kids.

When we say we're going to be home, we're home. There's no last-minute change in plans when it comes to the kids.

Our children know the value of quality time and can tell the difference between quality and quantity.

What have the pandemic years taught you?

What I've learnt is anything can happen anytime.

You just have to keep working hard.

The entire Indian entertainment has changed, for the better. There are more work opportunities for all of us now.

IMAGE: Sunny Leone in Kennedy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Do you like challenging yourself?

This role in Kennedy is very, very, difficult, and I've worked very, very hard.

Throughout my life and career, I have tried not to compromise with anything.

The choices I've made are all mine.

The fact that I got to go on an audition and I got the role was like a school-pass.

You mean you felt like a student passing your exam?

Yes. I got the role in Kennedy on merit alone.

I am very happy that today, I am an Anurag Kashyap heroine.

I wouldn't change anything because I got here, to Kennedy, on the strength of my past experiences.

Your life has been stormy.

Yes, my life has been stormy (laughs), but there has been a lot of sunshine as well.

I won't take anything away from my journey.

For the parts which have not been so great, it can be very difficult. But I don't think I want to change anything.

The film is going to Cannes now. What are your plans?

I've no idea about how it's going to be, who's going to do my clothes, my hair, where we will go, what we will do, would we see other films at Cannes... It's all very new to me.

I know we will meet interesting people, but how we will meet them? What will we say?

What after Kennedy?

I have two South films coming up that I'm very proud of. It does look like an exciting year ahead.