Rediff.com  » Movies » Sara Is 'Feeling Too Glam' At Cannes

Sara Is 'Feeling Too Glam' At Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 19, 2023 17:39 IST
Sara Ali Khan attended the Vanity Fair and the Red Sea International Film Festival afterparty event at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France.

 

'Sorry for the spam. Feeling too glam. Seeing this clear water -- Sara nearly swam. But then decided against it -- only for my gram fam,' Sara burst into impromptu verse on Instagram.

 

Sara chose a stunning halter-neck style with a shimmering silver tassels gown for the event.

 

Sara let her natural beauty shine, using minimalistic make-up.

 

A simple elegant pair of earrings and a lovely bracelet finished the look.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

