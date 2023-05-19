Sara Is 'Feeling Too Glam' At Cannes

Sara Ali Khan attended the Vanity Fair and the Red Sea International Film Festival afterparty event at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France.

'Sorry for the spam. Feeling too glam. Seeing this clear water -- Sara nearly swam. But then decided against it -- only for my gram fam,' Sara burst into impromptu verse on Instagram.

Sara chose a stunning halter-neck style with a shimmering silver tassels gown for the event.

Sara let her natural beauty shine, using minimalistic make-up.

A simple elegant pair of earrings and a lovely bracelet finished the look.