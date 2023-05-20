Esha Enjoys A Walk In Cannes

Esha Gupta is making sure that she unleashes her fashionable avatar at Cannes 2023 in the best possible way.
Esha shared a picture of her taking a walk in the famous French town in a blue dress, she calls 'Tiffany Blue'.
Her dress and multicolour bag are both from Fendi; her gold strappy high heels courtesy Sophie Webster.
Styled by Victor Blanco, Esha wore minimalistic make-up and jewellery by Bulgari.
Esha also won attention at the Cannes opening night party in a sultry black bodycon dress.
'Nights in Cannes!', she tagged her Instagram images.
Esha's black outfit had a silver neck holder strap with rhinestones attached. And she carried a silver clutch.
Esha wore subtle smokey eyeshadow with a soft makeup look. She kept her hair natural in a low bun with strands pulled back from her face.
She made her Cannes debut in a white gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress was highlighted with a collar and delicate lace flowers on the neck.
With inputs from ANI