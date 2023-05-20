Esha Enjoys A Walk In Cannes

Esha Gupta is making sure that she unleashes her fashionable avatar at Cannes 2023 in the best possible way.

Esha shared a picture of her taking a walk in the famous French town in a blue dress, she calls 'Tiffany Blue'.

Her dress and multicolour bag are both from Fendi; her gold strappy high heels courtesy Sophie Webster.

Styled by Victor Blanco, Esha wore minimalistic make-up and jewellery by Bulgari.

Esha also won attention at the Cannes opening night party in a sultry black bodycon dress.

'Nights in Cannes!', she tagged her Instagram images.

Esha's black outfit had a silver neck holder strap with rhinestones attached. And she carried a silver clutch.

Esha wore subtle smokey eyeshadow with a soft makeup look. She kept her hair natural in a low bun with strands pulled back from her face.

She made her Cannes debut in a white gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress was highlighted with a collar and delicate lace flowers on the neck.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

With inputs from ANI