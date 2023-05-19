Vijay Varma's Dapper Cannes Look

Vijay Varma is enjoying every moment of his visit to Cannes.

The actor took to Instagram to share glimpses from his excursion to the French Riveira, hailing himself as the 'Father of Pearl'. (??)

Vijay wore an off-white satin silk kurta, by Anamika Khanna, flared trousers with abstract prints at the sides. He completed the look with a satin silk blazer and white shoes.

For the red carpet, Vijay chose a black suit, designed by Gaurav Gupta, eschewing a tie for a black bow.

Vijay had been to Cannes before and as he posed for the photographers, he noted on Instagram that, 'It's good to be back here@festivaldecannes.'

Ali Fazal complimented his look as 'sexy.'

Vijay is soaring high with the success of Dahaad, the series created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Penning a note from Cannes, Vijay posted, 'Thank You for such a thunderous response for Dahaad. I cannot possibly reply to all who messaged me across several apps.. so here I am to show all my gratitude. I share your love with the cast n crew of #Dahaad.'

Vijay will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor and Murder Mubarak opposite Sara Ali Khan.

With inputs from ANI