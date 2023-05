Mrunal Thakur is steadfast with her fashion choices at Cannes 2023 as she produces one 'wow' look after another for the red carpet.

Her sheer swimsuit combined with a shimmer jacket look and her first Indian look have rocked the Internet.

The actress has now come up with a new look in an Anamika Khanna hood. She finished the look with earrings from Diosa and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

All Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

With inputs from ANI