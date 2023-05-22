Sapna Choudhary's 'Dreams Come True' At Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sapna Choudhary/Instagram

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary, who appeared on Bigg Boss 10, made her Cannes debut on Friday.

Sapna appeared on the red carpet wearing a pink stone-embedded Indo-Western ensemble. She opted for glowy make-up and tied her hair in a tight bun.

While posing on the red carpet, she greeted the shutterbugs with a Namaste.

'Dreams really do come true. It's been a long journey full of sweat, sacrifice, and determination, but it's all worth it,' Sapna tells us on Instagram.

'Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Also, I am absolutely thrilled to have walked the red carpet in collaboration with @airfrance.'

'Sapnaaaaaaaa so so proud of u,' applauded Hina Khan, who made her Cannes debut in 2019 and was also there last year.

With inputs from ANI