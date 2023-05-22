News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sapna Choudhary's 'Dreams Come True' At Cannes

Sapna Choudhary's 'Dreams Come True' At Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 22, 2023 10:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sapna Choudhary/Instagram

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary, who appeared on Bigg Boss 10, made her Cannes debut on Friday.

Sapna appeared on the red carpet wearing a pink stone-embedded Indo-Western ensemble. She opted for glowy make-up and tied her hair in a tight bun.

While posing on the red carpet, she greeted the shutterbugs with a Namaste.

 

'Dreams really do come true. It's been a long journey full of sweat, sacrifice, and determination, but it's all worth it,' Sapna tells us on Instagram.

'Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Also, I am absolutely thrilled to have walked the red carpet in collaboration with @airfrance.'

'Sapnaaaaaaaa so so proud of u,' applauded Hina Khan, who made her Cannes debut in 2019 and was also there last year.

With inputs from ANI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
A Normal Day For Manushi in Cannes
A Normal Day For Manushi in Cannes
Esha Enjoys A Walk In Cannes
Esha Enjoys A Walk In Cannes
Sara Is 'Feeling Too Glam' At Cannes
Sara Is 'Feeling Too Glam' At Cannes
Faf du Plessis hails Kohli's heroic efforts
Faf du Plessis hails Kohli's heroic efforts
Why Indian Aviation Faces Turbulence
Why Indian Aviation Faces Turbulence
Naveen Cracks Another Jibe At Kohli
Naveen Cracks Another Jibe At Kohli
Kohli's knee injury raises alarm for India's WTC hopes
Kohli's knee injury raises alarm for India's WTC hopes

More like this

Manushi Channels Her Inner Princess

Manushi Channels Her Inner Princess

Diana Glitters At Cannes

Diana Glitters At Cannes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances