News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Diana's Chic Cannes Tuxedo

Diana's Chic Cannes Tuxedo

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 22, 2023 07:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

From tassels to a tuxedo!

Diana Penty picked black for the next round of her Cannes fashion parade.

 

Diana wore a black tuxedo with a difference, highlighted by a deep neckline.

Diana's soft features -- opting for minimal makeup -- added a chic touch to this apparent male attire.

'Always a pleasure to be back at Cannes with my @greygoose fam! We chose a different kind of tuxedo for the red carpet last night. Whaadya'll think?!' Diana asks us

Prior to this, Diana wore a black tassel dress and a glittery outfit for her Cannes appearances.

Excited about her second Cannes appearance -- she was here before, in 2019 -- Diana, representing Grey Goose, says, 'India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be a part of the event again this year. I look forward to celebrating the experience.'

She looked stunning in an all gold attire for her first look -- a mini Celia Kritharioti golden dress full of tassels.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Diana Glitters At Cannes
Diana Glitters At Cannes
A Normal Day For Manushi in Cannes
A Normal Day For Manushi in Cannes
Esha Enjoys A Walk In Cannes
Esha Enjoys A Walk In Cannes
Dhoni Fever Grips Delhi
Dhoni Fever Grips Delhi
IPL PIX: Gill trumps Kohli as Gujarat Titans oust RCB
IPL PIX: Gill trumps Kohli as Gujarat Titans oust RCB
PIX: Green's century powers MI to IPL play-offs
PIX: Green's century powers MI to IPL play-offs
'I am at my best again,' says Kohli after another ton!
'I am at my best again,' says Kohli after another ton!

More like this

Manushi Channels Her Inner Princess

Manushi Channels Her Inner Princess

Sara Is 'Feeling Too Glam' At Cannes

Sara Is 'Feeling Too Glam' At Cannes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances